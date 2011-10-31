United States ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice speaks at a Security Council meeting during on conflict prevention during the 66th U.N. General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON UNESCO's vote on Monday to grant Palestinians full membership is "deeply damaging" to the U.N. cultural agency and can't replace peace talks with Israel, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said.

"Today's vote to grant Palestinian membership in UNESCO is no substitute for direct negotiations, but it is deeply damaging to UNESCO," Ambassador Susan Rice said in a message posted on Twitter.