Boko Haram kills seven Nigerian soldiers in ambush
ABUJA Boko Haram fighters have killed seven Nigerian soldiers and wounded 19 more in an ambush on a road in the northeastern state of Borno, the military said on Friday.
WASHINGTON UNESCO's vote on Monday to grant Palestinians full membership is "deeply damaging" to the U.N. cultural agency and can't replace peace talks with Israel, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said.
"Today's vote to grant Palestinian membership in UNESCO is no substitute for direct negotiations, but it is deeply damaging to UNESCO," Ambassador Susan Rice said in a message posted on Twitter.
ABUJA Boko Haram fighters have killed seven Nigerian soldiers and wounded 19 more in an ambush on a road in the northeastern state of Borno, the military said on Friday.
GENEVA A United Nations report on establishing a database of companies with business interests in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank is set to be delayed until later this year, diplomats and activists said on Friday.
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL Russia intervened to halt a clash between Syrian government forces and Turkey-backed Syrian rebels in northern Syria, sources on both sides said on Friday, the first confrontation between them as both sides fight Islamic State in the area.