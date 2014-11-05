People walk past the Apple logo near an Apple Store at a shopping area in central Beijing February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Cyber security software maker Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW.N) said it discovered a new family of malware affecting Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) OS X desktop and iOS mobile operating systems.

The new family of malware, dubbed WireLurker, "marks a new era in malware across Apple's mobile and desktop platforms," the company said in a statement.

WireLurker can install third-party applications on non-jailbroken iOS devices and can attack iOS devices through OS X via USB devices, the company added.

Apple was not immediately available for comment.

