A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck in the ocean 58 km (36 miles) southwest of Panama's city of David early on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no immediate reports of any damage.

The quake struck at a revised depth of 20 km (12.4 miles). A Reuters reporter said they could not feel the earthquake in the capital, Panama City.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno in Panama City; Writing by Andrew Heavens; Editing by Simon Gardner)