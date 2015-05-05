Panama's former dictator Manuel Noriega is seen next to police officers upon his arrival at Renacer prison, outside Panama City December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Henry Romero

PANAMA CITY Panama's supreme court on Monday set a trial date later this month for ex-dictator Manuel Noriega in a case alleging that the former strongman was involved in the kidnapping and murder of a political opponent in 1970.

The May 21 trial date aims to shed light on the disappearance and death of Heliodoro Portugal at a time when Noriega was the head of Panama's now defunct national guard.

The 81-year-old Noriega was military dictator of Panama from 1983 to 1989.

Ezra Angel, Noriega's lawyer, said in a phone interview that the trial would amount to a violation the defendant's rights given the terms of his extradition years ago and believes that a new trial will not be convened.

A U.S. military invasion in 1989 ended Noriega's rule and brought him to the United States where he was convicted in 1992 on drug and racketeering charges and served a prison sentence until 2010.

Noriega was then extradited to France to serve a separate sentence on money laundering charges.

He returned to Panama in 2011, where he remains in jail for crimes committed during his rule.

