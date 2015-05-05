Mali charges four with kidnapping over abduction of Colombian nun
BAMAKO Malian authorities have charged four people with kidnapping over the abduction of a Colombian nun, a prosecutor said on Wednesday.
PANAMA CITY Panama's supreme court on Monday set a trial date later this month for ex-dictator Manuel Noriega in a case alleging that the former strongman was involved in the kidnapping and murder of a political opponent in 1970.
The May 21 trial date aims to shed light on the disappearance and death of Heliodoro Portugal at a time when Noriega was the head of Panama's now defunct national guard.
The 81-year-old Noriega was military dictator of Panama from 1983 to 1989.
Ezra Angel, Noriega's lawyer, said in a phone interview that the trial would amount to a violation the defendant's rights given the terms of his extradition years ago and believes that a new trial will not be convened.
A U.S. military invasion in 1989 ended Noriega's rule and brought him to the United States where he was convicted in 1992 on drug and racketeering charges and served a prison sentence until 2010.
Noriega was then extradited to France to serve a separate sentence on money laundering charges.
He returned to Panama in 2011, where he remains in jail for crimes committed during his rule.
(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Alex Richardson)
SEOUL North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, ahead of a summit between U.S. and Chinese leaders who are set to discuss Pyongyang's increasingly defiant arms programme.
LAHORE, Pakistan The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on an army census team that killed at least six people and wounded 18 in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore on Wednesday.