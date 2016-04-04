VIENNA Austria's financial markets regulator FMA is investigating whether lenders Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI) and Hypo Landesbank Vorarlberg followed rules against money laundering after they were named in a massive international data leak.

The leaked "Panama Papers" cover a period over almost 40 years, from 1977 until last December, and allegedly show that some companies domiciled in tax havens were being used for suspected money laundering, arms and drug deals and tax evasion.

Two Austrian media that were among the more than 100 news organisations that jointly investigated the documents' contents reported a connection between Raiffeisen and a confectionery company owned by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

The bank had made a loan of $115 million (81 million pounds) to sweets firm Roshen secured against the holdings of a company based in the British Virgin Islands, Linquist Holdings Limited, broadcaster ORF and weekly newspaper Falter reported on Sunday.

A spokesman for the FMA said on Monday it was examining whether procedures such as checks on the nature of transactions and those involved in them were adhered to. If necessary, it can report cases to the criminal authorities, he added.

Raiffeisen said in a statement it had complied with legal provisions on the prevention of money laundering but could not comment on specific cases because of banking secrecy rules. Hypo Landesbank Vorarlberg had no immediate comment.

