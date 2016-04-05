LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron, his wife and their children do not benefit from any offshore funds, his spokesman said on Tuesday, after the British leader's late father was included in a leaked list of clients using a law firm in the tax haven of Panama.

Earlier on Tuesday, during a visit to a business in central England, Cameron said he did not own any shares or have any offshore funds, but did not answer a question on whether he or his family had benefited from offshore investment funds set up by his father.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by Stephen Addison)