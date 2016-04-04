British Prime Minister David Cameron attends a bilateral meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister John Key at the British Embassy in Washington, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron's spokeswoman declined to comment on Monday on whether the leader's family had money invested in offshore funds set up by his father, saying it was a "private matter".

Cameron's late father, Ian Cameron, was among hundreds of thousands clients named in more than 11.5 million leaked documents from the files of a law firm based in the tax haven of Panama.

In 2012, British media reported that Cameron's father ran a network of offshore investment funds to help build the family fortune.

Asked whether she could confirm that no family money was still invested in those funds, Cameron's spokeswoman said: "That is a private matter, I am focussed on what the government is doing."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)