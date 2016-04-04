French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech on constitutional reform and the fight against terrorism at the end of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane de Sakutin/Pool

PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Monday that the "Panama Papers" revelations about potential offshore tax evasion were good news that would help boost tax revenues.

"I can assure you that as the information emerges, investigations will be carried out, cases will be opened and trials will be held," Hollande said on the sidelines of a visit to a company in Paris suburbs. "These revelations are good news because they will increase tax revenues from those who commit fraud."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)