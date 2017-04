PARIS French financial prosecutors said on Monday they were opening a preliminary investigation for aggravated tax fraud after a leak of four decades of documents from a Panamanian law firm that specialised in setting up offshore companies.

The finance ministry said earlier on Monday that the French government will seek access to the documents behind the "Panama Papers" revelations about potential offshore tax evasion and will punish tax evaders.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leigh Thomas)