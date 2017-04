BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday that the "Panama Papers" revelations about offshore tax avoidance would help raise the pressure to tackle the misuse of tax rules.

Schaeuble told a joint news conference in Berlin with Jeroen Dijsselbloem, head of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, that additional measures were needed to counter the abuse of tax rules.

