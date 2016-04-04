Nordea bank logo is pictured on the Latvia's branch headquarters in Riga October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

STOCKHOLM Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) has contacted authorities in Luxembourg to ask for information related to allegations that banking group Nordea (NDA.ST) helped some clients to set up accounts in offshore tax havens.

The information about Nordea was included in a leak of more than 11.5 million documents from the files of law firm Mossack Fonseca, based in Panama.

"We take this extremely seriously," said Christer Furustedt, head of the FSA department overseeing major Swedish banks.

Nordea was fined the maximum 50 million crowns (4.3 million pounds) in May 2015 for deficiencies in its approach to tackling money laundering.

