TOKYO Japan's Panasonic Corp (6752.T) said on Friday that it would appeal a decision by the European Commission to fine it 252 million euros (201 million pounds) on charges of fixing prices for TV and computer monitor cathode-ray tubes along with five other companies.

The European Commission fined six firms, including Philips (PHG.AS), LG Electronics (066570.KS) Toshiba Corp (6502.T) Samsung SDI (006400.KS) and French company Technicolor (TCH.PA) a total of 1.47 billion euros, its biggest antitrust penalty in history.

The Commission on Dec 5 said executives from the European and Asian companies had met until six years ago to fix prices and divide up markets for TV and computer monitor cathode-ray tubes, a business that has since been replaced by flat panel displays.

Panasonic in a statement said it "will seek a fair judgment".

Until now, the Commission's biggest antitrust penalty had been a 1.38 billion euro fine imposed on participants in a car glass cartel in 2008.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Ron Popeski)