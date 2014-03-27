Alibaba buys online ticketing platform Damai
SHANGHAI China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm.
TOKYO Panasonic Corp said on Thursday that it would spend a total of more than 300 billion yen (1.76 billion pounds) on restructuring this fiscal year ending March 31 and in the following year.
The company also said it aims for an operating profit of 310 billion yen for the next financial year, compared with a forecast of 270 billion yen for the current fiscal year.
(Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Dominic Lau)
LONDON Bitcoin regained its footing on Monday, having suffered its heftiest falls since early 2015 between Thursday and Saturday as investors sold the digital currency on worries about its future.
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc has been thrust deeper into turmoil with the departure of company president Jeff Jones, a marketing expert hired to help soften its often abrasive image.