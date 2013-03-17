PepsiCo to close British plant, threatening nearly 400 jobs
LONDON Food and drink firm PepsiCo plans to shut a Walkers crisp factory in northern England, the company said on Wednesday, putting almost 400 jobs at risk.
TOKYO Japan's Panasonic Corp (6752.T) is leaning towards withdrawing from plasma television operations as part of a downsizing of its television business over three years starting next fiscal year, the Nikkei newspaper said on Monday.
The troubled consumer electronics maker has already been selling assets, including real estate, to strengthen its financial position.
Panasonic's TV business, which generated sales of more than 1 trillion yen (6.9 billion pounds) during the peak in 2009/2010, is seen earning less than half of that amount in 2015/2016, the newspaper said without citing any sources.
"We are considering a number of options regarding our TV business. But nothing has been decided yet," a Panasonic spokesperson said.
Panasonic planned to end plasma TV panel production at its main plant in Amagaskai in western Japan around fiscal year 2014, the Nikkei said, adding that the company had already written off the value of production equipment there.
The Japanese firm has already halted new development of plasma TVs, and decided that handling both plasma and LCD models would be inefficient, especially in Japan, where the flat-TV market is shrinking, the newspaper said.
LONDON Britain's factories have started 2017 strongly but consumers are turning more cautious about borrowing to spend, according to data which suggested the economy will slow after defying the Brexit shock in 2016.
NEW YORK U.S. Treasury yields rose along with the U.S. dollar and Wall Street rallied, lifting the Dow above 21,000, as investors increased bets on an imminent interest rate hike and gave a sigh of relief after President Donald Trump's speech to Congress.