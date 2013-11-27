TOKYO Japan's Panasonic Corp will sell three domestic semiconductor factories to Israel's TowerJazz as early as the current business year ending March, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, bringing the embattled electronics giant closer to completing the overhaul of its loss-making businesses.

Panasonic is also in talks with another company to sell its five overseas chip plants, the sources said on Wednesday, declining to be identified because the information is not public yet.

Panasonic said in a statement it was studying various options for its chip business but that nothing had been decided.

