Apple says to add two more R&D centers in China
HONG KONG Apple will set up two new research and development centers in Shanghai and Suzhou in China, it said in a statement in its Chinese website on Friday.
CHIBA Japan Panasonic Corp's initial investment in Tesla Motors Inc's battery factory will amount to "tens of billions" of yen, the Japanese company's chief executive said on Tuesday.
Chief Executive Kazuhiro Tsuga also told reporters that he did not think the yen's current exchange was "bad", as long as it remained stable. He did not give any more details.
California-based electric car maker Tesla has been hammering out the final details of the plant that will produce cheaper and more efficient battery packs for its vehicles.
Panasonic has agreed to produce lithium ion cells for battery packs and will fund part of the cost of the plant.
SEOUL A South Korean court said on Friday it has reassigned Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee's bribery trial to another judge, following questions about the previous judge's connection to a woman Lee is accused of bribing.
SHANGHAI Baidu Inc said on Friday it had led an investment round into green car start-up NextEV, as the Chinese search engine giant looks for new growth drivers and as competition heats up in the fast-growing electric vehicles market.