Oscars draw lowest U.S. audience since 2008 with 32.9 million viewers
ABC's Sunday night broadcast of the Academy Awards hosted by comic Jimmy Kimmel drew the smallest audience since 2008 despite a memorable ending that will go down in history.
LOS ANGELES American actress Hayden Panettiere and Ukrainian boxing champion Vladimir Klitschko are engaged, Panettiere announced on Wednesday.
Daytime talk show host Kelly Ripa coaxed the news out of the 24-year-old actress, star of the ABC television drama "Nashville," by commenting on a large ring on Panettiere's finger.
"I think it speaks for itself," Panettiere said on the U.S. syndicated talk show "Live with Kelly & Michael."
The actress then said "I am" when Ripa asked her directly if she was engaged. Panettiere added that a wedding date has not been set.
Panettiere's publicist later confirmed that the actress and the 37-year-old heavyweight champion boxer were engaged.
Klitschko, who won an Olympic gold medal in 1996, and Panettiere began their relationship in 2009 before breaking it off in 2011 and rekindling it again.
It will be the first marriage for both.
WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department on Monday issued and then deleted a congratulatory message for an Oscar win by a prominent Iranian director who criticized President Donald Trump's travel ban as "inhumane."
GAZIANTEP, Turkey/BEIRUT For Raed Saleh, the leader of the White Helmets civil defense group, Sunday night's Oscar win symbolized a victory for Syrian people ravaged by six years of war - and kindled some hope that the world had not forgotten them.