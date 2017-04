UK-based institutional stock broking firm Panmure Gordon & Co Plc (PMR.L) said its Chief Executive Phillip Wale had stepped down and left the company.

The company appointed deputy CEO Patric Johnson as CEO with immediate effect, subject to the Financial Conduct Authority's approval, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)