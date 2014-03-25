Investment bank Panmure Gordon & Co Plc's (PMR.L) full-year profit nearly doubled, as it signed new clients and got a boost from the pick-up in British IPO activity in the second half.

The 138-year-old stockbroker said net commission and fee income — an important metric for investment banks — rose 29 percent to 27.32 million pounds in the year ended December 31.

Pretax profit from continuing operations rose to 1.17 million pounds from 595,000 pounds a year earlier.

The company, whose clients range from FTSE-100 components to small-cap companies, raised more than 1.46 billion pounds for its clients across 11 IPOs and 20 fundraisings.

Last year was London's busiest for stock market listings since the financial crisis struck, with theme park operator Merlin Entertainments (MERL.L) and estate agency Foxtons (FOXT.L) among the big-ticket offerings.

Panmure Gordon said on Monday it brought on board 34 new clients in 2013.

The company did not recommended a dividend for the year.

Shares in Panmure Gordon, which listed in 2005 on London's AIM exchange through a reverse takeover of Durlacher Corp, closed at 163.50 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.

