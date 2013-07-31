A man sits on a bench in front of Panasonic Corp's showroom in Tokyo November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Panasonic Corp (6752.T) said on Wednesday it is in talks with various potential partners to sell a part of its healthcare unit, through which it could raise as much as $1 billion.

The Japanese electronics maker, however, said it would like to keep a stake in the healthcare unit.

Panasonic reported a two-third increase in its operating profit in the April-June quarter as it reaps the benefits of shifting away from consumer electronics and into products for businesses, such as automotive systems and housing fixtures.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Writing by Dominic Lau; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)