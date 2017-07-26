FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lender Paragon lending rises $750 million in third quarter
July 26, 2017 / 6:28 AM / a day ago

Lender Paragon lending rises $750 million in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc (PARA.L) reported a further 575.7 million pounds ($749.91 million) of new lending in the third quarter, taking the nine-month total of lending and investment to 1.4 billion pounds.

Paragon, which has been diversifying its business from its core buy-to-let mortgage market, said it continued to trade in line with expectations and re-iterated its guidance for the year.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Anjuli Davies

