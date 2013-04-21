Asuncion Horacio Cartes of Paraguay's powerful Colorado Party was winning Sunday's presidential election by a wide margin, according to two exit polls published in local media.

Cartes won the balloting with 50.8 percent of votes versus the 37 percent captured by the ruling Liberal Party candidate, Efrain Alegre, according to pollster First Analisis y Estudios.

An exit poll by the Institute for Communication and Art showed Cartes with 53.5 percent of votes, well ahead of Alegre's 32.6 percent.

