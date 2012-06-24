Newly appointed Paraguayan President Federico Franco shakes hands with a journalist during a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Asuncion June 23, 2012. Paraguay's Congress removed Fernando Lugo from office after a lightning-quick impeachment trial on Friday that he said was tantamount to a coup but pledged to accept. Federico Franco, a doctor and longtime Liberal Party politician, will run the country until a newly elected president takes office in August 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Newly appointed Paraguayan President Federico Franco speaks as he is flanked by Senator Miguel Saguier (L) and Congressman Salustiano Salinas (R) during a news conference at the Presidential Palace surrounded by security officials in Asuncion June 23, 2012.

New Paraguayan President Federico Franco gives a thumbs-up sign at the end of an interview with Reuters at his office in the Presidential Palace in Asuncion June 23, 2012.

New Paraguayan President Federico Franco (R) embraces bishop Edmundo Valenzuela during a mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Asuncion June 23, 2012. Paraguay's new president said on Saturday he will ask his predecessor, Fernando Lugo, to help 'decompress' regional tensions over Lugo's speedy impeachment, which raised concerns abroad and prompted Argentina to withdraw its ambassador. Franco told Reuters that he will also work to 'dissuade and convince' Argentina of the impeachment's legitimacy.

ASUNCION Paraguay's new president said on Saturday he will ask his predecessor, Fernando Lugo, to help "decompress" regional tensions over Lugo's speedy impeachment, which raised concerns abroad and prompted Argentina to withdraw its ambassador.

President Federico Franco told Reuters that he will also work to "dissuade and convince" Argentina of the impeachment's legitimacy.

Franco, Paraguay's former vice president, was sworn in on Friday after Congress voted overwhelmingly to remove Lugo from office, saying he had failed to fulfil his duties to maintain social harmony.

