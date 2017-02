ASUNCION Paraguay's Congress voted on Friday to remove leftist President Fernando Lugo from office in a lightning-quick impeachment trial that he said was tantamount to a coup.

By law, Vice President Federico Franco should immediately take over duties as president. Security forces were lined up outside the congressional building to keep several thousand protesters at bay.

