ASUNCION Ousted Paraguayan President Fernando Lugo said on Friday he accepted Congress' decision to remove him from office after a lightning-quick impeachment trial.

Lugo, a former Roman Catholic bishop who was due to finish his term next year, urged supporters angered by his ouster to protest peacefully. In a television address, he said he already considered himself a "former president."

