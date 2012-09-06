Britain's Sarah Storey celebrates after receiving her gold medal for the women's individual C 4-5 road race during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at Brands Hatch racing circuit near Sevenoaks September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Sarah Storey rides to win the women's individual C 4-5 road race during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at Brands Hatch racing circuit near Sevenoaks September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Sarah Storey celebrates after winning the women's individual C 4-5 road race during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at Brands Hatch racing circuit near Sevenoaks September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Sarah Storey won the women's road race to claim her 11th gold medal and become Britain's most successful female Paralympian on Thursday.

The 34-year-old, who began her career as a swimmer winning five gold medals at the 1992 and 1996 Games, added the road race title to the road time trial, the 500m time trial and the individual pursuit golds she won earlier in the Games.

She equals former wheelchair racer Britain's Tanni Grey-Thompson's haul of 11 golds, but becomes Britain's most decorated female with 22 medals overall.

"To be even on the same page as Tanni, but to have won 11 golds and six in cycling, and to make today a clean sweep for the week, is just a dream come true. I don't know if it will ever sink in," Storey told reporters.

She won the road race by a huge margin, with her nearest rival Anna Harkowska finishing more than seven minutes behind.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)