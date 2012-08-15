U.S. Paralympic cyclist Monica Bascio has been banned for three months after testing positive for a prohibited substance, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Wednesday.

According to USADA, Bascio accepted a sanction for her anti-doping rule violation and has been disqualified from all competitive results achieved on and since May 25, the day before she failed a doping test.

The 42-year-old tested positive for tuaminoheptane during a paracycling road World Cup event in Italy, testing positive after taking an over-the-counter medication which contained the prohibited substance.

USADA said tuaminoheptane is classified as a "Specified Substance" and a reduced sanction can be applied when the athlete can "establish the source of the substance and prove there was no intent to enhance sport performance or mask the use of a performance-enhancing substance."

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Simon Evans)