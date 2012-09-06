LONDON Brazilian power lifter Bruno Pinheiro Carra has been banned for nine months for a failed drugs test, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Thursday.

Carra was tested out of competition on August 24 and was provisionally suspended on August 31, the same day he was due to compete in the men's -56kg category at the London Paralympics.

He said he had taken green tea capsules which when examined were found to contain hydrochlorothiazide, a banned diuretic, even though the substance was not listed on the label.

"In accordance with the IPC anti-doping code, Bruno Pinheiro Carra will serve a nine-month suspension for the violation beginning on August 28, the date of notification," the IPC said in a statement.

