Various prosthetic legs are propped against a bench during the Men's 400m Freestyle - S9 race during the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON An annual festival of disabled sport will take place in London's Olympic Park as part of a two-million-pound investment in a Paralympic legacy, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Paralympics end on Sunday as Coldplay headline the closing ceremony that will bring down the curtain on the 11-day sporting spectacle.

The London Legacy Development Corporation, who are responsible for the site which will be renamed the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park after the Games, have pledged the money as part of a programme that will also include helping disabled people to get jobs there.

"Commitments like these give me confidence that London will continue to lead the way on having an inclusive and accessible legacy from the Games," Xavier Gonzalez, chief executive of the International Paralympic Committee, said in a statement.

