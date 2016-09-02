Exclusive - Green Paris bid pledges to slash carbon emissions
BERLIN The Paris 2024 Olympics bid committee is proposing a strong eco-friendly plan that will slash carbon emissions by more than half compared to the last two Games in London and Rio.
MELBOURNE Australian Paralympic cyclist Michael Gallagher has been handed a mandatory provisional suspension by Cycling Australia and the Australian Paralympic Committee after testing positive for erythropoietin (EPO).
Scotland-born Gallagher, who won track golds at the Beijing and London Paralympics, was tested out-of-competition at a training camp in Italy in July, the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) said in a statement on Friday.
"The test was coordinated by ASADA as part of a comprehensive pre-Rio anti-doping program to ensure the integrity of the Australian Paralympic team," ASADA said.
The provisional suspension has ruled 37-year-old Gallagher out of competing at this month's Paralympics in Rio.
The International Paralympic Committee banned Russia's entire delegation from competing at the Paralympics due to state-sponsored doping.
On Thursday, CAS rejected requests from more than 175 Russian athletes to compete as neutrals.
Last week the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), sport's highest tribunal, rejected a Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) appeal against the IPC suspension.
Russia appealed against the CAS ruling to the Swiss Federal Court, which declined on Wednesday to issue a preliminary injunction that would have let their disabled athletes compete in Rio.
The court said it would rule later on the team's ban.
LONDON The head of world athletics Sebastian Coe has denied that he misled a British Parliamentary committee investigating doping in sport when he appeared before it last December.
Sunderland manager David Moyes hopes that signing players he has previously worked with will help them settle quicker and boost the club's fight for Premier League survival but has denied his policy is to only target familiar faces.