Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
LONDON International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Jacques Rogge will miss the closing ceremony of the London Paralympic Games because he is due to undergo hip surgery, the IOC said on Tuesday.
"The president will undergo hip replacement surgery this week and will need a few days to recover," an IOC spokesperson said.
The International Paralympic Committee confirmed Rogge would not be attending Sunday's closing ceremony where Coldplay are due to bring down the curtain on the 11-day sporting spectacle.
The 70-year-old Belgian, a former orthopaedic surgeon, attended the opening ceremony last Wednesday.
The closing ceremony is based on a theme of earth, wind, water, fire and ice and Rihanna and Jay-Z are rumoured to be among the acts joining Coldplay on stage.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Clare Fallon)
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
SILVERSTONE, England Lewis Hamilton declared his new Mercedes "pretty awesome" on Thursday after lapping a blustery Silverstone circuit in the car he hopes will secure him a fourth Formula One world championship.
MADRID Zinedine Zidane's fears that Real Madrid's lack of intensity at the start of games would eventually cost his team have proved well founded.