Some of thousands of padlocks clipped by lovers onto the railings of the Pont des Arts bridge over the River Seine are seen during summer holidays in Paris July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS Paris is the favourite spot for flings among globe-trotting business executives in Europe, according to a survey released on Thursday.

The French capital was named by 52 percent of respondents as the city of choice for a sexual encounter when on business trips without their spouse or regular partner.

Next in the list was Milan, followed by Barcelona, Brussels, London, Geneva and Berlin.

The need to keep infidelities secret came lower than other motives for off-base hook-ups, behind loneliness and the fact that being away from home gave an added sense of freedom, according to extramarital dating agency Gleeden.com which conducted the survey.

The survey was carried out online among 950 people of between 30 and 55 years of age living in fixed relationships and declaring to earn more than 50,000 euros a year.

The city ranking was based on spontaneous responses and not a pre-defined list of city names. The survey sample was limited to Europe, Gleeden communications officer Helene Antier added.

(Writing by Brian Love editing by Paul Casciato)