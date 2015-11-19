An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq and posted on a social media website. REUTERS/Social Media Website via REUTERS TV

PARIS It is unclear at this stage if the suspected mastermind of the Paris attacks, who was found dead after a police raid, blew himself up or not, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

The Paris prosecutor said earlier on Thursday that Abdelhamid Abaaoud, a 28-year-old Belgian militant, was among those killed on Wednesday in a police raid in a suburb of the French capital.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and John Irish)