LONDON Private-equity backed life insurer Partnership Assurance Group plans to make its London Stock Exchange debut at between 325 pence and 400 pence per share, two people familiar with the matter said.

That values the British company, majority owned by private equity firm Cinven, at between 1.3 billion and 1.6 billion pounds, one of the people said.

Partnership, which provides annuities which pay more to customers with medical conditions as well as insurance to fund long-term residential care, plans to raise 125 million pounds from the sale of new shares to pay down debt.

Cinven and the company's management will also be selling around a quarter of their stakes in the initial public share offer (IPO), which bookrunners began taking orders for on Tuesday and is expected to be completed around the middle of next month.

Cinven bought its stake of around 80 percent for 200 million euros (171.1 million pounds) in 2008.

Partnership Assurance and Cinven both declined to comment.

The share market rally this year has encouraged a number of firms to test the water for initial public offerings, which began to show signs of a pick-up in the final quarter of 2012 after years of subdued activity due to the financial crisis.

Partnership Assurance, which claims a 26 percent share of the 4.5 billion pound non-standard annuities market in Britain, last month reported an operating profit of 112 million pounds in 2012, a 42 percent increase on the year.

Chief Executive Steve Groves said then that the market was growing fast, driven by both an ageing population and a shift from defined benefit to defined contribution pension schemes, which leads to more people having to buy annuities when they retire.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) are running the share offer.

(Editing by Greg Mahlich)