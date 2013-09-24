FRANKFURT German real estate company Patrizia Immobilien (P1ZGn.DE) said late on Monday it agreed to buy 36 office buildings valued at about 800 million euros (686.2 million pounds) on behalf of a consortium of investors.

Patrizia, listed in Germany's smallcap index SDAX .SDAXI, will pass the 450,000 square metres of office space it will acquire from Austrian real estate group CA Immo (CAIV.VI) along to a real estate fund held by a consortium of institutional investors based in German speaking countries.

