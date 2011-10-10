Singer Paul McCartney and his bride Nancy Shevell leave after their marriage ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON The day after he tied the knot with American heiress Nancy Shevell, ex-Beatle Paul McCartney announced 11 extra dates for his "On the Run" tour ending in his native town of Liverpool, England, on December 20.

His third marriage looks unlikely to slow the 69-year-old down, with his first ever gig in the UAE on November 13 to coincide with the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 race.

McCartney then travels to Italy, France and Germany, heads back to Britain for a night at London's O2 Arena on December 5, takes in Sweden, Finland and Russia before ending the year with a concert in Manchester on December 19 and Liverpool the next day.

"Playing live is one of the most exciting parts of my job," the musician said in a statement released on Monday.

"My audiences seem to get better each year and the band and I love the buzz and feedback that they give us. I can't wait to see you all for some wild nights of rock n' roll and partying."

McCartney married Shevell, 51, on Sunday in London and the newlyweds celebrated with a low-key reception at his home in the city.

The "Hey Jude" singer also recently unveiled his first ever ballet score, "Ocean's Kingdom," in New York.

