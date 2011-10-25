LONDON Oct 26 British private sector wage
deals rose 2.6 percent in the three months to September, lagging
well behind the inflation rate of 5.2 percent, while the pay of
most public sector workers remained frozen.
Thomson Reuters' Incomes Data Services (IDS) said on
Wednesday that the median wage increase across the whole of the
British economy was 2.4 percent.
The figures highlight the squeeze on living standards many
consumers suffer as wage rises fail to match soaring prices.
"It's a fall in real terms, and that's going to be affecting
spending power. It may be already affecting the extent of
spending in the economy, and economic demand more widely," Ken
Mulkearn, editor of the report, said.
The IDS report noted that the divergence between public and
private sector pay was becoming more stark, as the freeze on
public sector pay first rolled out by Britain's coalition
government in 2010 continued.
Employees of private sector manufacturers saw a 3 percent
pay rise overall. Some workers in the non-profit sector also saw
pay freezes, while employees in the fast food business, pubs and
restaurants saw only very small wage rises.
The data was for the three months to the end of September
2011, based on 57 settlements covering 1,797,319 employees in
total.
(Reporting By Naomi O'Leary)