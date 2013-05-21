A page from the PayPal website is seen in Singapore July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tan Shung Sin

SAN FRANCISCO PayPal has opened a new data centre to help the online payment division of eBay Inc handle its rapid growth, President David Marcus said on Tuesday.

The addition means PayPal now has four primary data centres, which it runs from network operation centres at its headquarters in San Jose, California, and Scottsdale, Arizona.

"We're growing still very, very fast, so we need more machines, more capacity and bandwidth," Marcus told Reuters in an interview.

Marcus declined to say where the new data centre was located for security reasons. However, he said it has new technology that integrates well with some of PayPal's new initiatives.

PayPal is still growing online, but the company is also trying to become a common way of paying in physical stores, a much larger market than e-commerce.

The company expects to be in 2 million merchant locations by the end of 2013 and it is working on ways to persuade consumers to use PayPal with their smartphones, rather than their usual credit and debit cards.

Firing up a new data centre "is a big sign of optimism," said Gil Luria, an analyst at Wedbush Securities. "PayPal could stretch their existing IT capacity or rent extra capacity, but they have the confidence to build a whole new data centre."

In late March, Marcus told investors that PayPal can double the size of its business in the next three years.

Adding a fourth data centre means PayPal is essentially increasing its IT capacity by a third, to support a potential doubling of its business. That suggests that the company is getting more "scale" as it grows, Luria said.

Data centres are often built to handle peaks in activity. As PayPal grows in different parts of the world, it is likely experiencing different peaks because users are paying with PayPal at different times, Luria explained.

"A single new data centre can support several times as much activity because the peaks are spread out at different points in time and not as pronounced," Luria said.

(Reporting by Alistair Barr; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)