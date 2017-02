British payment services firm PayPoint Plc (PAYP.L) said on Tuesday that finance director George Earle will retire from his role in 2017.

Rachel Kentleton, a top easyJet Plc (EZJ.L) executive, will join the PayPoint board on Jan. 3, 2017 and will succeed Earle as finance director, the company said.

Kentleton is currently group director, strategy and implementation at the budget airline.

