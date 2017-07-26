FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
UK's PayPoint first-quarter revenue rises 4.2 percent aided by retail push
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
AstraZeneca shares plunge 15 percent as lung cancer study fails
Business
AstraZeneca shares plunge 15 percent as lung cancer study fails
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
Free movement of labour with EU will end after Brexit
Free movement of labour with EU will end after Brexit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 26, 2017 / 6:25 AM / a day ago

UK's PayPoint first-quarter revenue rises 4.2 percent aided by retail push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bill payment services provider PayPoint Plc (PAYP.L) said its quarterly revenue rose 4.2 percent, helped by its push towards retail services.

PayPoint has been focusing on growing its retail network business, which includes terminals and ATMs in the UK, Ireland and Romania, as it offers greater revenue visibility due to its annuity-type revenue stream.

Retail services revenue in the UK grew by 10.5 percent, while its Romania net revenue grew by 16.1 percent in the quarter.

The company, which counts Tesco (TSCO.L), Asda and Sainsbury (SBRY.L) among its customers, said UK parcel volumes grew by 16.6 pct for the three months ended June 30.

Organic net revenue for the three months ended June 30 rose to 28.4 million pounds, from 27.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.