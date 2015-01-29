PayPoint Plc (PAYP.L), a provider of bill payment services, said third-quarter revenue rose 2 percent, driven by its retail services business and growth in Romania.

PayPoint, which provides payments and other services to utility, transport and retail companies, said revenue rose to 58 million pounds for the quarter ended Dec .31.

Volumes at PayPoint's parcel delivery joint venture with Yodel, Collect+, rose 37 percent to over 5.8 million transactions, with 598,000 transactions in the Christmas week.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)