WARSAW Poland's finance minister on Wednesday ruled out government help for ailing construction companies, dealing a blow to firms which overextended themselves building infrastructure for the Euro 2012 soccer tournament.

Other senior government figures had floated the idea of possible state aid for the companies, on which Poland depends for strategic infrastructure projects.

Poland's banks are also heavily exposed to the construction sector.

Shares in troubled builders PBG PBGG.WA and Polimex MOSD.WA soared in early trade on comments from Economy Minister Waldemar Pawlak and the head of treasury, Mikolaj Budzanowski, who proposed injecting cash or buying out assets or new bonds to help the companies.

That was countered by Rostowski, who as finance minister outranks other ministers and controls the budget.

"We have a free-market economy, in which companies fare well. This is how we've been building our national wealth over the past 20 years," he said when asked about a bailout for builders.

State aid would likely run foul of European Union regulators who police violations of competition rules.

Building for the soccer championship, which Poland co-hosted with neighbour Ukraine last month, caught out firms which took on deals with razor-thin margins before the price of raw materials soared and creditors grew wary.

DUEL

Economy Minister Pawlak proposed Poland could buy new bonds issued by the two struggling builders, while Budzanowski suggested injecting PBG with 385 million zlotys ($113 mln) in cash or buying some of its subsidiaries.

Pawlak is leader of the Polish Peasants Party, junior partner in a ruling coalition with the finance minister's more fiscally-cautious Civic Platform party.

"Once again we have another Pawlak vs Rostowski spat - this time over the fate of the Polish construction industry. It is clear there is no common government line on this yet," said Peter Montalto, emerging markets economist at Nomura International.

"The situation (is) somewhat contained in the industry. However, if and when it deteriorates further, then the government will have to firmly settle on a policy," he said.

"I think the outcome may well be a compromise where some assistance is provided, though still within a free-market context."

Analysts have suggested that an alternative to state aid would be a merger of PBG and Polimex, an idea opposed by both companies.

Shares in PBG initially jumped 16 percent and Polimex rose 7 percent. After Rostowski's comments, the gains were cut to 6.5 percent and 3.6 percent respectively.

Poland's construction sector employs some 800,000 people and makes up around 6 percent of Poland's gross domestic product (GDP).

More than 100 smaller construction companies have gone bust this year and the government is keen to limit the damage.

The construction firms experiencing problems are involved in the next big wave of infrastructure spending on energy, rail and motorway projects.

Poland needs a strong home-grown construction sector to cushion an economic slowdown following years of robust growth.

Figures released on Monday showed growth slowing faster than expected, with the increase in GDP next year forecast to hit 2.1 percent compared with 2.9 percent projected for 2012.

