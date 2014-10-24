LONDON British education and media group Pearson (PSON.L) posted flat underlying revenue for the nine months to end-September, a result it said showed the company was performing competitively in difficult markets.

Analysts at Citi were expecting underlying revenue to fall by about 1 percent.

The company, which also owns the Financial Times, reiterated its expectations of reporting adjusted earnings per share between 62 pence and 67 pence for the full year.

It also said its chief financial officer, Robin Freestone, would step down by the end of next year after 10 years with the company in order to explore other interests.

