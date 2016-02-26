LONDON Pearson plc (PSON.L), the British education company struggling to find a strategy to cope with tough end-markets, reported operating profit of 723 million pounds ($1.01 billion) for 2015, 2 percent down on the year before.

The company, which announced another major restructuring last month, posted a similar drop in sales to 4.47 billion pounds, in line with analysts expectations.

It said it expected to report adjusted operating profit to fall again this year, to between 580 and 620 million pounds, but added its restructuring should deliver profit at or above 800 million pounds in 2018.

