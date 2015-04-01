Egypt's president leaves Cairo for Washington to meet Trump
CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi left Cairo for Washington on Saturday where both sides will seek a renewed relationship after tensions over Sisi's crackdown on opponents.
MEXICO CITY At least one person, a contractor, was killed by a fire that broke out on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and 16 people were injured, according to a spokesperson for state oil company Pemex.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)
MANILA The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.