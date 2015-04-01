MEXICO CITY Oil production has been suspended at the Mexican platform where a fire killed at least 4 people on Wednesday, but there was no spill into the ocean from the blaze, a spokesman for state oil company Pemex said.

The affected platform produces around 40,000 barrels per day, the spokesman said in a telephone interview.

Production at the rest of the Abkatun Pol Chuc complex, with a total output of around 300,000 bpd, was not affected, he said. Mexico's total output is around 2.3 million bpd.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)