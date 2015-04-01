Egypt's president leaves Cairo for Washington to meet Trump
CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi left Cairo for Washington on Saturday where both sides will seek a renewed relationship after tensions over Sisi's crackdown on opponents.
MEXICO CITY Oil production has been suspended at the Mexican platform where a fire killed at least 4 people on Wednesday, but there was no spill into the ocean from the blaze, a spokesman for state oil company Pemex said.
The affected platform produces around 40,000 barrels per day, the spokesman said in a telephone interview.
Production at the rest of the Abkatun Pol Chuc complex, with a total output of around 300,000 bpd, was not affected, he said. Mexico's total output is around 2.3 million bpd.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)
CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi left Cairo for Washington on Saturday where both sides will seek a renewed relationship after tensions over Sisi's crackdown on opponents.
MANILA The Philippines said on Saturday it was planning to change the name of a stretch of water east of the country in a bid to highlight its sovereignty over the area, which was surveyed recently by a Chinese vessel.