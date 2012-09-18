MEXICO CITY At least four people were injured during a fire that broke out at a facility of Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex in the northern state of Tamaulipas, authorities said on Tuesday.

Pemex said it was dealing with a fire at a measuring plant linked to its exploration and production arm, PEP.

The cause for the blaze had not been determined.

Local emergency services said at least four people were injured in the blaze, which follows two other fires at Pemex facilities in Tamaulipas in the past few weeks.

Earlier this month four Pemex workers were injured after a fire broke out at the Madero refinery in Tamaulipas. Another blaze at the same refinery occurred on August 13.

Blazes at Pemex facilities are often caused by illegal tapping of pipelines, which have been preyed upon by criminal gangs. Tamaulipas, which borders the United States, has been ravaged by drug gangs in recent years.

