Car dealer Pendragon (PDG.L) reported a higher first-half profit, helped by an increase in used-vehicle volumes, and said it continues to perform in line with expectations for the year.

Britain's largest motor retailer said like-for-like used-car volumes rose 13.2 percent over the last year.

However, the company, whose Stratstone dealerships sell premium models such as Maserati and Mercedes-Benz, said performance at this division was below the first half of 2010, with retail registrations falling almost 13 percent.

Revenue for the six months to June was 2 percent lower at 1.77 billion pounds.

Pendragon posted a pretax profit of 17.7 million pounds, compared with 15.7 million pounds a year ago.

Shares in Pendragon, which lost about 30 percent of their value over the last month, closed at 9.8 pence on Monday in London.

($1 = 0.608 British Pounds)

