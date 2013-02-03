Actor Javier Bardem (L) arrives with his wife actress Penelope Cruz (R) at the award ceremony of the 63rd Cannes Film Festival May 23, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LOS ANGELES Oscar-winning couple Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem are expecting their second child, according to U.S. media reports on Friday.

The New York Post first reported Cruz's pregnancy, citing unidentified sources. Celebrity magazine Us Weekly and the website of television network E! said sources close to the couple confirmed the news. A source told E! that the "Volver" actress was "around three months" pregnant.

Representatives of Cruz and Bardem did not respond to calls for comment. The Spanish couple, who married in 2010, welcomed their first child, a boy named Leo, in January 2011.

Cruz and Bardem will act together in supporting roles in the upcoming Ridley Scott film "The Counselor," which is set for a November release.

Cruz, 38, won a best supporting actress Oscar for her role as an impetuous artist in Woody Allen's 2008 comedy "Vicky Cristina Barcelona," while Bardem, 43, earned a best supporting actor Oscar in the 2007 drama "No Country for Old Men."

