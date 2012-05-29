LONDON Pennon (PNN.L) reported a 6 percent rise in full-year profit as strength at its water business helped offset weakness at the company's waste-management unit, Viridor.

Viridor, which was seen as Pennon's growth engine, struggled in the second-half of the year, hurt by lower prices for waste paper or recovered metals - recyclate.

"Viridor's financial performance will continue to be impacted by trends in recycling and landfill," Pennon said on Tuesday. "We are cautious about the prospect for a recovery in recyclate prices in the near-term."

Full-year pretax profit rose to 200.5 million pounds ($314.9 million), beating estimates of 197 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Profit at Pennon's water and sewerage business, South West Water, rose 10 percent to 141.5 million pounds, while Viridor, which provides recycling and waste collection services, saw profit slip 8 percent to 57.6 million.

However, the company said its growing pipeline of projects could help more than double Viridor's earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) within the next five years.

Earlier this month, United Utilities (UU.L), Britain's largest listed water utility, reported full-year profits above expectations. Peer Severn Trent (SVT.L) reports results on Wednesday.

Shares in Pennon closed at 729 pence on Monday.

($1 = 0.6368 British pounds)

